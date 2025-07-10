Samsung's first trifold smartphone is launching later this year
What's the story
Samsung is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated trifold phone sometime this year. TM Roh, the acting head of Samsung's Device Experience division, confirmed the news in an interview with The Korea Times. "I expect we will be able to launch the trifold phone within this year," he said.
Product development
The official name is still under wraps
Roh further clarified that while the device is likely to be called the Galaxy G Fold, its final name hasn't been decided yet. "We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name," he said. "As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon," he added.
Production plans
Samsung has designed hardware for the trifold phone
An unnamed Samsung executive told Android Authority that the company has already designed the hardware for the trifold phone and could start production. However, they are still trying to figure out a "purpose" for this new form factor. "We've had a trifold for some time, designed and everything. So it's not a new concept to us. What we're debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?" the executive said.
Scenario
The device was first teased in January
Samsung had briefly teased its trifold device during January's Unpacked event. Also, its recent appearance in One UI 8 animation files sparked speculation about a surprise reveal at the launch of the Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch 8 series. But for now, Huawei's Mate XT remains the only trifold phone available.