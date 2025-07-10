Samsung's first trifold smartphone is launching later this year

Samsung is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated trifold phone sometime this year. TM Roh, the acting head of Samsung's Device Experience division, confirmed the news in an interview with The Korea Times. "I expect we will be able to launch the trifold phone within this year," he said.

Product development The official name is still under wraps Roh further clarified that while the device is likely to be called the Galaxy G Fold, its final name hasn't been decided yet. "We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name," he said. "As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon," he added.

Production plans Samsung has designed hardware for the trifold phone An unnamed Samsung executive told Android Authority that the company has already designed the hardware for the trifold phone and could start production. However, they are still trying to figure out a "purpose" for this new form factor. "We've had a trifold for some time, designed and everything. So it's not a new concept to us. What we're debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?" the executive said.