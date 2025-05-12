What's the story

Apple has set a record for first-quarter iPhone sales in India.

The tech giant shipped three million iPhones during the period, according to IDC, its highest-ever quarterly figure.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the most popular model among Indian consumers, contributing to 4% of all shipments.

The stellar performance made Apple the fastest-growing brand among India's top five smartphone makers with a year-on-year growth of 23%.