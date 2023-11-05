Vivo X100 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch

By Akash Pandey 09:45 pm Nov 05, 202309:45 pm

The device could make its way to India soon

Vivo is gearing up to launch its flagship Vivo X100 smartphone series in China on November 13. Ahead of the official release, 91mobiles has leaked the full specifications and price of the standard model. The Vivo X100 is expected to boast impressive features at an affordable price range, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is expected to start at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,550). It might debut in India soon after its initial China launch.

Phone to offer 120Hz AMOLED screen

As per the latest leak, the Vivo X100 will have a 6.78-inch (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It shall offer users a smooth and immersive viewing experience. It will include a triple rear camera setup tuned by Zeiss, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) main, a 50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide, a 64MP (f/2.6, OIS) periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a laser autofocus system. Additionally, the device will feature a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 to be at helm

The Vivo X100 is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, LPDDR5T RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. This combination ensures excellent performance and multitasking capabilities. It would run on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, providing users with a smooth and intuitive user interface. The device will reportedly be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging at up to 120W. It will provide a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.4, an infrared sensor, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC.

Device to support India's NavIC system

The Vivo X100 shall be available in black, blue, white, and orange colors and 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. In the comprehensive specifications, it has also been found that the Vivo X100 will support India's NavIC system, suggesting the device will be introduced in the country in the future. Notably, NavIC, India's indigenous satellite navigation system, was also introduced on the iPhone 15 series for the first time this year.

