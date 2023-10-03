Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra v/s S23 Ultra: Know the differences

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will include the regular S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models, which will be announced in early 2024. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be an exciting new addition to the company's flagship line-up. The first look of the device indicates a design language similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with a few key updates. Here's how the S24 Ultra will differ from the current Samsung flagship.

A more durable design and brighter display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will have comparatively slimmer bezels, while it'll retain the 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED panel. It could have a brighter display (2,200-nits v/s 1,750-nits). The most noticeable difference is the inclusion of a flat display and titanium frame. On the contrary, S23 Ultra comes with a curved screen and aluminum frame. Measuring about 162.3x79x8.7mm, the S24 Ultra will be slightly shorter but wider than S23 Ultra. It is also expected to be 1g lighter (weighing in at 233g).

Expect amped-up photography capabilities

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain a quad-camera setup. However, the rumor has it that it'll pack a 200MP primary camera, possibly the ISOCELL HP25X, an advanced sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size. To recall, the S23 Ultra uses ISOCELL HP2 as its primary camera. A 50MP (3x) telephoto camera is also expected, replacing the 10MP (3x) camera on the S23 Ultra. The 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP periscope cameras are likely to be retained.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the device

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, likely the "for Galaxy" version, ensuring a performance boost. Contrarily, the S23 Ultra houses an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung will also add a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) antenna on the right side edge of the device, keeping up with other smartphone manufacturers. The battery size will likely stay at 5,000mAh, with 45W fast-charging support. The S-Pen remains a staple, complete with its dedicated holster for those who appreciate stylus functionality.