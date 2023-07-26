Technology

Samsung Unpacked: Fold5, Flip5, Tab S9 series, Watch6 series announced

Written by Akash Pandey July 26, 2023 | 06:22 pm 4 min read

The event was hosted in Seoul, South Korea (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked has been one of the busiest events of 2023 after OnePlus's Cloud 11 and Google I/O. The South Korean giant has announced a range of hardware products, including new foldable smartphones and the latest tablets as well as smartwatches. The line-up includes Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED foldable and a 6.2-inch cover display, both getting a 120Hz refresh rate. It is 13.4mm thick and weighs 253g. At the back, it packs 50MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto camera. On the cover screen, it has a 10MP camera. You get a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

The device features a new 'Flex Hinge'

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy). The device gets 12GB RAM and up to 256GB/512GB/1TB storage. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it has a 4,400mAh battery, with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The device bears IPX8 protection, along with a new, Flex Hinge, which eliminates the gap between two halves.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has an IPX8-rated body, a 120Hz, 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display with flex mode, and a large 3.4-inch AMOLED outer display with adaptive brightness. Samsung has used a "Flex Hinge" on the flip-style foldable for a no-gap profile. The phone includes 12MP (OIS) main and 12MP ultra-wide lenses. On the inside, it has a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The outer display is more practical now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy) at the helm, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB/512GB storage. It operates on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. The clamshell-style folding phone draws power from a 3,700mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. A range of apps have been optimized for the cover screen, making it more useful.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series is also here. The line-up consists of Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Tab S9 sports an 11.0-inch screen, whereas Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra get 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch displays, respectively. This year, Samsung has used an AMOLED panel across all models. The devices get stylus support and an IP68 rating too.

The Ultra variant gets dual cameras on the front

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs a 13MP rear and 12MP front camera. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra have 13MP main and 8MP ultra-wide snapper. Up front, the tablets have a 12MP ultra-wide camera, with the top-end model featuring an additional 12MP shooter. The tablets house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy). They boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

The tablets support 45W wired charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs an 8,400mAh battery. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra models house 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively. The 45W wired fast-charging remains common across all three models. The devices offer a range of productivity and multitasking features. The Tab S9 series comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

Samsung has also announced the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic alongside the latest foldable smartphones and tablets. The wearables boast a slimmer bezel, a larger and brighter display, and a more interactive user interface with a bunch of health-centric features. Both get 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H rating, and a high-resolution Super AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal glass.

The wearables offer 16GB of onboard storage

The Watch6 retains the visuals, along with the side buttons of the Watch5. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Watch6 Classic, with a rotating bezel, comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes. The smartwatches use Exynos W930, with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. They boot WearOS 4 with One UI 5 Watch and house a Samsung BioActive sensor for ECG, SpO2, and more.

What is the cost of the latest Samsung products?

The Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at $1,799 for its base 12GB/256GB configuration, while the Flip5 begins at $999 for its base 8GB/256GB variant. The Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra begin at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively. The Galaxy Watch6 starts at $299 while the Watch6 Classic commands $100 more. The India pricing for the products will be revealed later.