Upcoming foldable smartphones in 2023: Pixel Fold to OnePlus Fold

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

The Pixel Fold is launching on May 10 (Photo credit: Google)

Samsung has been the leader in the foldable smartphone segment for a while now. However, the battle is set to become serious. Brands such as Google, OnePlus, Motorola, and Vivo are gearing up to announce their foldable handsets to take on the South Korean smartphone maker. From Pixel Fold to OnePlus Fold, here are some of the highly anticipated foldable smartphones launching this year.

Google Pixel Fold: Launching on May 10

Google will introduce the Pixel Fold on May 10 at I/O 2023. The inward-folding smartphone will bear an aluminum frame, a glass body, and a side-facing fingerprint reader. It will sport 7.6-inch QHD+ main and 5.8-inch Full-HD+ cover displays, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will house Tensor G2 SoC, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB storage.

It will sport a 48MP primary camera with OIS

The Pixel Fold will have a 48MP (OIS) main, 10.8MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the cover screen, it will have a 9.5MP camera. It will feature an 8MP shooter on the inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Launching late in July

Samsung is prepping for the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold5, its fifth-generation foldable smartphone. The handset will get a new hinge mechanism, an aluminum frame, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a top-centered punch-hole selfie camera on the cover, and an under-screen snapper on the inside. It may sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be onboard

The Galaxy Z Fold5 could feature 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. On the front, a 10MP camera is expected. It may house a 4MP under-display snapper on the inside. The handset will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The device will boot Android 13-based One UI.

OnePlus V Fold: Expected to arrive in Q3 2023

OnePlus has reportedly filed a trademark for OnePlus V Fold. Additionally, the brand has officially confirmed the arrival of its first-ever foldable smartphone in Q3 2023. Recently, tipster Max Jambhor hinted at the launch timeline, stating that the foldable will debut in August 2023. The OnePlus V Fold could be a rebadged version of OPPO Find N2, which is currently exclusive to China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: To debut alongside Fold5

The clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip5 will feature a 3.4-inch, folder-shaped, outer screen. It will be one of the highlights of the device. Additionally, it is said to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is likely to be fitted with two 12MP rear sensors and a 10MP camera on the inside.

At least 8GB of RAM is expected

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with at least 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device will get support for wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

Motorola RAZR 40, 40 Ultra could launch on June 1

Motorola is gearing up to introduce not one, but two flip-style foldable phones this year. While the vanilla variant may be called the RAZR 40 (formerly tipped as RAZR Lite), the more enhanced version would be announced as the RAZR 40 Ultra. The upper-end model is said to feature ﻿Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both phones will boot Android 13 with My UX.