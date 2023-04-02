Technology

Google Pixel 7 Pro is retailing at just Rs. 43,000

Google Pixel 7 Pro is retailing at just Rs. 43,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 Pro gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Google's flagship smartphone, Pixel 7 Pro, can be yours at the price of a mid-ranger. The device is being sold on Flipkart with a significant bank discount and exchange offer. If you have been planning to replace your old phone with a capable, feature-rich offering, go for the Pixel 7 Pro. It offers a clean Android experience, powerful photography features, and more.

Everything to know about the deal

The Pixel 7 Pro was launched at Rs. 84,999. However, it is currently retailing via Flipkart for Rs. 83,999. In addition, the e-commerce site is offering Rs. 9,000 instant discount on transactions using leading bank debit and credit cards. Buyers can also avail a massive exchange offer of up to Rs. 32,000, which brings down the handset's cost to just Rs. 42,999.

The device gets a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate

The Pixel 7 Pro gets a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a curved screen, an aluminum frame, and an optical fingerprint reader under the display. The handset boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel featuring a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. It enjoys Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Always-on functionality.

It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts triple rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main snapper, 12MP (f/2.2) 125.8-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 10.8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The phone offers 23W wireless charging

The Pixel 7 Pro houses Tensor G2 SoC, with Titan M2 security co-processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is shipped with Android 13 OS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 30W wired, 23W wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity duties on the 5G phone are handled by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Why should you consider the Pixel 7 Pro?

Google's Pixel series is known for its camera prowess, snazzy software features, and faster update deliveries. The Pixel 7 Pro has a modern design, a high-resolution AMOLED screen, powerful cameras, a second-generation Tensor chipset, and wireless charging support. Its stock Android experience is just the cherry on top. Currently, it is one of the best flagship smartphones in the Indian market.