Technology

Google Pixel 7 Pro revealed in new unboxing video

Google Pixel 7 Pro revealed in new unboxing video

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 05, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the next-generation Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been revealed in a new unboxing video, several weeks ahead of its official debut expected in October this year. The 44-second clip posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a Bangladesh-based mobile retailer, showcases a production-ready Pixel 7 Pro in black color option. It has the same design as was by previewed by Google at the I/O 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 were shown off at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. However, the latest unboxing video gives us a real-life look at the device, its design, and the boot up screen.

The Pixel 7 Pro will bear a similar design to the Pixel 6 Pro, featuring a full-width rear camera module with three lenses.

First look What all details have been revealed in the unboxing video?

The unboxing video by Gadgetfull BD reveals a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in Black color variant. The video showcases the device with a glass back, Google's 'G' logo, and a metal visor design as the one revealed at the Google I/O 2022. The visor gets two cut-outs: the first one with dual cameras and the second for the periscope telephoto lens.

Start-up screen Boot up screen suggests its the real deal

The unboxing video shows the device booting up with the phone displaying the start-up screen along with Google's official animation sequence, which is then followed by the device setup instructions. It looks like a real deal and the leaker has somehow managed to grab a pre-release unit. Even some of the prolific leakers are stunned by the clip, especially it coming from Bangladesh.

Key features Google Pixel 7 Pro: An overview

The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole. On the rear, it will sport a full-width camera bar with triple lenses. It will get a Pixel 6 Pro-like display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will boot Android 13, and pack a second-generation Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Information What could be the device's pricing?

The official cost and availability details of the Pixel 7 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the device is tipped to start at $900 (nearly Rs. 71,800).