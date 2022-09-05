Google Pixel 7 Pro revealed in new unboxing video
The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been revealed in a new unboxing video, several weeks ahead of its official debut expected in October this year. The 44-second clip posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a Bangladesh-based mobile retailer, showcases a production-ready Pixel 7 Pro in black color option. It has the same design as was by previewed by Google at the I/O 2022.
- The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 were shown off at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. However, the latest unboxing video gives us a real-life look at the device, its design, and the boot up screen.
- The Pixel 7 Pro will bear a similar design to the Pixel 6 Pro, featuring a full-width rear camera module with three lenses.
The unboxing video by Gadgetfull BD reveals a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in Black color variant. The video showcases the device with a glass back, Google's 'G' logo, and a metal visor design as the one revealed at the Google I/O 2022. The visor gets two cut-outs: the first one with dual cameras and the second for the periscope telephoto lens.
The unboxing video shows the device booting up with the phone displaying the start-up screen along with Google's official animation sequence, which is then followed by the device setup instructions. It looks like a real deal and the leaker has somehow managed to grab a pre-release unit. Even some of the prolific leakers are stunned by the clip, especially it coming from Bangladesh.
The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole. On the rear, it will sport a full-width camera bar with triple lenses. It will get a Pixel 6 Pro-like display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will boot Android 13, and pack a second-generation Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The official cost and availability details of the Pixel 7 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the device is tipped to start at $900 (nearly Rs. 71,800).