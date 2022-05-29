Technology

Pixel 7, 7 Pro may retain displays of Pixel 6-series

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 Pro could have a 1080p display mode to conserve battery (Photo credit: Google)

Google is working to launch its flagship Pixel 7 series of smartphones later this year. Now, the display specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have surfaced online, courtesy of 9to5Google. The information was spotted on Android Open Source Project. Accordingly, the handsets will have the same screen as their predecessors, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, albeit with a few tweaks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has already previewed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the I/O 2022. Now, we seemingly have more information about them.

The smartphones, codenamed Cheetah and Panther, respectively, will sport new display drivers and will use the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel.

It needs to be seen how the new flagship displays will perform compared to their predecessors, which have done fairly well so far.

Display Pixel 7 will have marginally smaller display than Pixel 6

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a full-width camera bar with aluminium finish. The vanilla 7 will bear a 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter display compared to the Pixel 6 with a Full-HD+ resolution and a90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model's screen will be identical to Pixel 6 Pro with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Information Pixel 7 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport dual and triple rear camera modules, respectively. Details about the specifications of the cameras are unclear as of now.

Internals Pixel 7 series will be powered by second-generation Tensor chip

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will draw power from a second-generation Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 13. In terms of connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 7 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be announced by Google at the time of their launch. The latter is expected to start at $900 (around Rs. 70,000).