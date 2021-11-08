Google explains why Pixel 6 series' fingerprint scanner feels slow

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Google's Pixel 6 series has drowned in a bunch of issues like display flickering and phantom call dialing. Some users have also complained that the fingerprint scanner on the new Pixel phones is lagging. For Twitter user @ianxcom1, it sometimes takes six-seven attempts to securely log-in. Google has responded to the Twitter user saying that it could be due to the "enhanced security algorithms."

Quote

'Enhanced security algorithms can take longer to verify'

According to Google, the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes "enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor."

Official tips

You can try these steps for improved fingerprint recognition

As per Google's Unlock your Pixel phone with your fingerprint support page, when you are registering a fingerprint, press and hold your finger firmly on the screen and wait for the fingerprint sensor to light up and vibrate. Then follow the on-screen instructions. Other suggestions are to use 'Made for Google' certified screen guards, clearing out smudges, moisturizing your fingers and re-registering the fingerprint.

Design and display

The phones have an AMOLED display

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter has a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The handsets sport a 50MP main camera

The Pixel 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with up to 4x optical and 20x digital zoom support. Up front, they have an 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) selfie camera, respectively.

Internals

They are backed by a custom Tensor processor

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro draw power from an in-house Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.