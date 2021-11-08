Moto E30, with an HD+ display and UNISOC processor, launched

Moto E30 launched in South America

Motorola has launched a new smartphone, the Moto E30, in some regions of South America and Europe. Priced at COP 5,29,900 (around Rs. 10,160), the handset comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC T700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was announced in Europe last month at €129 (roughly Rs. 11,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz LCD display

The Moto E30 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Urban Gray and Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Moto E30 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) OS

The Moto E30 is powered by a UNISOC T700 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E30: Pricing and availability

The Moto E30 is priced at COP 5,29,900 (around Rs. 10,160) for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It is currently up for grabs in select regions like Columbia and Slovakia. Details regarding its availability in India are not known as of now.