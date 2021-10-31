Realme GT 2 Pro spotted on IMEI database; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 10:39 am

Realme GT 2 Pro to debut by early 2022

Realme is reportedly working on a new GT-series smartphone, called the GT 2 Pro. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the IMEI database with model number RMX3301. It is rumored to come with a 6.51-inch screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A Super AMOLED screen is expected

Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it may get a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.51-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 404ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP tertiary lens. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be revealed at the time of launch later this year or early 2022. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is expected to cost around Rs. 35,000.