Now install Android 12 Beta 5 build on Pixel 5a!

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 08:18 pm

Google has finally released the fifth and final beta version of the new Android 12 operating system. This gives Android beta testers on Pixel phones and third-party devices one last look at Android 12 before it rolls out to the masses. Beta 5 incorporates last-minute fixes and performance improvements. It's unlikely that there are any feature changes in the build compared to Beta 4.

Beta 5 doesn't incorporate new features, just stability improvements

With the beta build, Google made Android 12 accessible to Pixel 5A owners as well. The Pixel 5A launched in late August but hasn't had access to a beta build until now. People who used previous versions of the Android 12 beta probably won't notice significant improvements. The development has now entered the "platform stability" phase where the focus isn't on new features anymore.

How to install Android 12 Beta 5 on Pixel 5a?

Google said that the stable release of Android 12 is "just a few weeks away," although it didn't specify any dates. If you purchased a Pixel 5a that just went on sale, you can run the latest Android 12 beta by following two simple steps. Sign up for the Android Beta program and you should receive an OTA update for the beta build.

If you're already enrolled but didn't receive a notification to update to Android 12 Beta 5, manually check for updates by going to Settings > System > System Update and select "Check for Updates." Unlike the stable release that releases in a staggered manner, the beta release is available to all eligible devices instantaneously. The latest beta's size for Pixel 4XL is reportedly 131MB.

Manufacturers could take additional time to develop Android 12 skins

Meanwhile, if you happen to be using a device unsupported by the beta program, don't get your hopes up for grabbing the stable build the day it launches. Your phone's manufacturer could take several months to build a custom Android skin based on the new Android 12 stable release, delaying its effective availability for end-users.