Redmi Watch 2 debuts with AMOLED display, 117 sports modes

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 12:05 am

Alongside the Note 11 series of smartphones, Redmi has announced its latest smartwatch, the Watch 2, in China. The wearable carries a price-tag of CNY 399 (around Rs. 4,700) and will go on sale starting November 1. As for the highlights, it comes with an AMOLED display, RTOS software support, up to 12 days of battery life, and 117 sports modes.

Design and display

The wearable has 100+ watch faces

The Redmi Watch 2 sports a rectangular dial with a 5ATM water resistance and provides more than 100 watch faces. It measures 39.1x34.4x9.98mm without the strap, weighs 31g with the interchangeable strap, and bears a 1.6-inch (320x360 pixels) AMOLED screen. The watch is offered in Ivory White, Elegant Black, and Space Blue colors. Customers can also get the straps in three additional color options.

Information

It has a heart rate and SpO2 sensor

The Redmi Watch 2 is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. It also offers stress and sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, Xiao AI device controls, breathing exercises, and 117 sports modes.

Internals

It provides support for NFC connectivity

The Redmi Watch 2 runs on a customized RTOS (real-time operating system). It packs a 225mAh battery which is touted to last up to 12 days on normal usage and up to 18 hours with GPS turned on. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC connectivity, and is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices.

Information

Redmi Watch 2: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Watch 2 is priced at CNY 399 (around Rs. 4,700). It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale in China from November 1 onwards at an introductory cost of CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,000).