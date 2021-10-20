Here's why Pixel 6 phones are not coming to India

Google Pixel 6 series will not be launched in India

Google's brand-new Pixel 6 smartphones will not be launched in India, a spokesperson for the tech giant has confirmed to Gadgets 360. "Due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets," said the spokesperson. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were announced yesterday at a starting price of $599.

Information

Google has not launched its recent premium smartphones in India

Google has not launched most of its premium smartphones in India, including the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Only the standard 4G-enabled Pixel 4a was introduced here and that too at a relatively high price of Rs. 32,000 for its hardware.

Market dynamics

India's price-sensitive smartphone market could be one of the reasons

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC India, "The Indian market is structured very differently than any other market of its size, with over 90% of the smartphone market being below Rs. 20,000 ($300)." "The Pixel line-up has been priced much above this with minimal marketing intervention in a market where China-based brands are known for high-decibel marketing and distribution campaigns."

Growing market

Low volume for premium smartphones in India is another factor

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at analyst firm Counterpoint, said that "one of the challenges for Google has been the low volume for premium (smartphone) segment in India, although it is growing fast but still on a lower base." "Apart from this, lack of local manufacturing and channel tie-ups makes it difficult to scale up," he noted.

Design and display

To recall, the phones have an IP68-rated build quality

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a black-colored horizontal camera bar. The vanilla model bears a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the Pro variant flaunts a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has a similar camera module but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies, they have 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) cameras, respectively.

Internals

The handsets draw power from Google's Tensor processor

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by a custom Tensor chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,614mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 5,003mAh battery. Both offer 30W wired and up to 23W wireless fast-charging support. The duo boots Android 12 and provides support for the latest connectivity options.