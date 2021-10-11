OnePlus 9RT to feature 600Hz touch sampling rate

OnePlus is all set to announce the 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. In the run up to the launch event, the tech giant has revealed some features of the handset. It will have a large vapor-cooling heat dissipation system, up to 7GB of virtual RAM, and will be the first OnePlus smartphone to offer 600Hz of touch sampling rate.

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9RT will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 600Hz touch sampling rate. It may be offered in silver, black, and blue color options.

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 with custom UI on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to cost between CNY 2,000-3,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000-35,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on October 13.