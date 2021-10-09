OnePlus 9RT's key specifications confirmed via official poster

OnePlus 9RT confirmed to offer Snapdragon 888 processor, 65W fast-charging

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. In the latest development, an official poster with the phone's specifications has been spotted on Weibo. The poster confirms that it will come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 120Hz E4 display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The OnePlus 9RT will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be offered in multiple color options.

It may get a 50MP rear camera setup

The OnePlus 9RT will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The phone will boot Android 11

The OnePlus 9RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of 9RT mobile at the time of its launch on October 13. However, it is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,000-3,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400-35,000).