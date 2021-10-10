Samsung's RAM Plus feature reaches Galaxy A52 via software update

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 01:00 am

Samsung Galaxy A52 gets October 2021 security update, RAM Plus feature

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A52 smartphone. As per the changelog, the firmware brings fixes for over 60 issues, bumps the security patch to October 2021, and introduces the RAM Plus feature. The new RAM Plus element in Galaxy A52 offers 4GB of additional RAM by reserving a part of its internal storage. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest software update on the Galaxy A52 handset carries version number A525FXXU4AUI3. Users can manually check for the RAM Plus feature by visiting Settings> Battery and Device Care> Memory. If it is not available, it might come with the upcoming One UI 4.0 update.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy A52 is offered in four color variants

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features an IP67-rated plastic built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 offers a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52 draws power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.