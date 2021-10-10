iPhone SE 3 to get minor upgrades; no design changes

iPhone SE 3 will get an updated 5G-ready processor

Apple will launch the iPhone SE 3 in the spring of 2022, as per a report by Macotakara. The Japanese blog also claimed the phone will get the same display, bezels, and Home button as seen in the iPhone SE (2020). The only differences said to be featured in the upcoming model will be an A15 Bionic processor and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Design and display

It will provide a pixel density of 548ppi

The iPhone SE 3 will feature dust and water resistant aluminium built with thick bezels on the top and bottom and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it might get two camera sensors. The device will bear a 4.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 548ppi.

Information

There will be a 12MP rear camera setup

The rear cameras on the iPhone SE 3 will include a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it could have a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals

A 2,821mAh battery is expected

The iPhone SE 3 will be backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information

iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability

Apple will announce the pricing and availability information of the iPhone SE 3 at the time of its launch next year. It is said to enter production by December 2021 and will likely carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45,000.