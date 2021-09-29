Vivo V23e gets certified on Bluetooth SIG platform; launch imminent

Vivo V23e bags Bluetooth SIG certification

Vivo seems to be working on a new V-series smartphone, the V23e, as a successor to the V21e model. In the latest development, the handset (model number V2116) has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, revealing that it will support Bluetooth 5.2. It is also rumored to come with a 6.52-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,200mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V23e will likely feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 412ppi.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The triple cameras on the back of Vivo V23e are expected to include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP tertiary lens. On the front, it could have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Vivo V23e will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The leaked specifications of the Vivo V23e suggest that it will be priced at around Rs. 23,000. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch which could happen in the coming weeks.