Vivo announces T1 and T1x smartphones with 44W fast-charging support

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 04:39 pm

Vivo T1 and T1x go official in China

Expanding its portfolio of mid-range handsets, Vivo has introduced the T1 series in the Chinese market. The line-up comprises T1 and T1x models and starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800). The duo comes with a 64MP main camera, a 5G-ready chipset, a 120Hz LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor

Vivo T1 has a 240Hz touch sampling rate Vivo T1x has a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The Vivo T1 and T1x feature slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a rectangular rear camera unit. The former sports a punch-hole design and a 6.67-inch LCD display, while the latter has a waterdrop notch and a 6.58-inch LCD screen. Both the phones offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are available in up to three colors.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

On the back, the Vivo T1 gets a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The T1x has a 64MP main camera and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, they come with a 16MP and an 8MP snapper, respectively.

Internals

The phones run on Android 11

The Vivo T1 and T1x draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The handsets also get Dynamic RAM feature and support 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6E.

Information

Vivo T1 and T1x: Pricing

In China, the Vivo T1 series starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB/128GB base variant of the T1x model and goes up to CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 30,500) for the top-end 12GB/256GB version of the T1 smartphone.