Lenovo's latest tablet has a multifunctional design and mid-range hardware

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 debuts in India

Lenovo has launched the Yoga Tab 11 in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 40,000 and is available in a single Wi-Fi+LTE variant. The device comes with a built-in kickstand that lets you prop it in different positions or even hang it on a hook. It has a 2K display, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and a 7,700mAh battery.

Design and display

The tablet has quad JBL speakers and dual microphones

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has a rectangular screen with uniform bezels and stylus support, a built-in stainless steel kickstand, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones with far-field voice recognition. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support.

It sports an 8MP front-facing camera

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back with autofocus support. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with fixed focus.

Internals

It provides 20W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-SD card reader, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is priced at Rs. 40,000 for the 4GB/128GB model. As part of the launch offer, it is available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 on Amazon for three days.