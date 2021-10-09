MIUI 12.5 update released for Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. Though the official changelog is not available, the firmware must bring general features of MIUI 12.5, including increased system security, improved gesture response, new characteristics in the Notes app, and a lighter, faster, as well as more durable UI. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest MIUI 12.5 update on Redmi Note 7 Pro carries version number V12.5.1.0.QFHINXM and is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings> System update.

Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a glass-plastic built with a U-shaped notch design and a sizeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets a pill-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in four color options.

Information

The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it comes with a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The Redmi Note 7 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.