OPPO K9s, with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, goes official

OPPO introduces K9s mobile in China at CNY 1,699

As the latest addition to its K9-series of smartphones, OPPO has announced the K9s handset in the Chinese market with a starting price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900). It comes with a liquid cooling system, a 6.59-inch screen, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, as well as a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The OPPO K9s features a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device measures 164.43x75.88x8.52mm, weighs 199 grams, and is available in Obsidian Warrior, Neon Silver Sea, and Magic Purple Quicksand color variants.

Information

The OPPO K9s is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The OPPO K9s draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9s: Pricing and availability

In China, the OPPO K9s is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB/128GB model and CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale from November 1 onwards.