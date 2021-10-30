We could never see Mi 11 Ultra again in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 02:27 pm

Xiaomi stops getting Mi 11 Ultra to India

Xiaomi has stopped selling the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India, as per India Today. To recall, the handset went official here in April and went on sale in July, however, in limited numbers. Further, it went out of stock and now its listing has also been taken down from the company's India website, suggesting no plans to import the flagship to the country.

Information

Another flagship incoming?

The India Today report also informs that there could be another premium smartphone in the works for the Indian market. Xiaomi is rumored to announce the anticipated handset in 2022. Meanwhile, here's recalling the Mi 11 Ultra.

Design and display

It boasts 1700-nits of peak brightness

Mi 11 Ultra weighs 234 grams

The Mi 11 Ultra features an IP68-rated aluminium-ceramic built with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there are triple cameras and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen for clicking high-resolution selfies. The device sports a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1700-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Information

The periscope telephoto sensor provides up to 5x optical zoom

The triple rear cameras on Mi 11 Ultra include a 50MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 67W fast-charging

Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra was launched with a price-tag of Rs. 69,999 for the solo 12GB/256GB model. It will reportedly not come back here, however, global markets continue to sell the mobile.