HONOR X30i and X30 Max, with 5G connectivity, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 12:10 am

HONOR X30i and X30 Max launched in China

HONOR has launched its latest X30i and X30 Max smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,400) and is currently up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Full-HD+ LCD display, up to three rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0, and 5G support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

HONOR X30i and X30 Max are offered in up to four color options

The HONOR X30i features a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel, whereas the X30 Max has a waterdrop notch design. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2388 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter has a 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD display with HDR10 support. Both the models have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They sport an 8MP selfie camera

HONOR X30i has a square camera module

The HONOR X30i is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The X30 Max has dual rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, both the phones have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 256GB of storage

The HONOR X30 series has a Type-C port for charging

The HONOR X30i and X30 Max are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery. However, both support 22.5W fast-charging. The duo also provides support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

HONOR X30i and X30 Max: Pricing and availability

The X30i costs CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,400) for the 6GB/128GB base model, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 8GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The X30 Max is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,600) for the 8GB/256GB version. Sales will begin from November 11 onwards.