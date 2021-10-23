HONOR X30i tipped to get a Dimensity 810 processor

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 03:13 pm

Tech brand HONOR is gearing up to launch its X30i smartphone in China on October 28. In the latest development, tipster Teme has shared the full specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the HONOR X30i will come with a 6.7-inch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The HONOR X30i will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2338 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It will be 7.45mm thick and weigh 175 grams.

Information

An 8MP front camera is expected

The rear camera arrangement of HONOR X30i will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. On the front, it will get an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The HONOR X30i will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR X30i: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of HONOR X30i will be announced at the time of its launch, which should happen on October 28. However, considering its leaked specifications, it is likely to cost around CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs. 20,000).