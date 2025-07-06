Trisha to star opposite Venkatesh in Trivikram's next: Report
What's the story
Trisha Krishnan is set to make a grand return to Telugu cinema with a new project alongside actor Venkatesh. The duo will be reuniting for a family drama directed by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, reported OTTPlay. This marks their fourth collaboration after Bodyguard, Namo Venkatesa, and Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule.
Casting details
Krishnan instantly agreed to be a part of the project
Krishnan, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, immediately agreed to be a part of the project after hearing its story. The film is set to go on floors in August 2025. Apart from this film, she also has Vishwambhara and Karuppu in the pipeline.
Additional casting
Nidhhi Agerwal is the second female lead
Apart from Krishnan, actor Nidhhi Agerwal has also been signed on as the second female lead. The young actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Pawan Kalyan. The project will be produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments on a high budget and will feature music by Thaman S.