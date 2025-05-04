Venkatesh-Trivikram collaborate for family entertainer: Report
What's the story
Telugu film industry stalwart Venkatesh is all set to collaborate with ace director Trivikram Srinivas for a new project, reported OTTPlay.
The film will be a family drama with strong emotional depth.
This comes after the success of Venkatesh's recent film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which brought a triumphant comeback for the actor.
An official announcement is expected soon.
Project details
Venkatesh's new project with Srinivas
Srinivas was earlier supposed to work on a film with Allu Arjun, but Arjun teamed up with Atlee for AA22xA6.
This delay gave Srinivas an opportunity to meet Venkatesh and narrate a script that the actor loved and greenlit.
Srinivas, who had earlier written scripts featuring Venkatesh (Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Malliswari), including some of his most iconic comedy scenes, will now direct him for the first time.
Production details
Pre-production underway for upcoming project
The film's pre-production has been underway for weeks now, and it will go on floors in July 2025, added the report.
A source close to the project said that a bunch of Telugu cinema's big names are expected to be seen in pivotal roles in this highly anticipated venture.
Srinivas last directed Guntur Kaaram.