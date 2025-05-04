Babil deactivates Instagram account after viral video slamming Bollywood
Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has deactivated his Instagram account after sharing an emotional, concerning video on alleged Bollywood bullying.
In the now-deleted video, Khan named several celebrities such as Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.
He vented his frustration at the Hindi film industry, calling it "so f*****" and "the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of."
'I got to show you so much...'
In the deleted clips that went viral on Reddit, Khan called out celebrities such as Panday, Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.
He said, "What I mean to say is that...I want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav."
"But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better...I got to show you so much more, so much more, so much more."
Here's a part of the viral video
A deleted Insta story by Babil Khan.— Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) May 4, 2025
It looks like promotion for his movie #LogoutOnZEE5 #BabilKhan pic.twitter.com/ymc5eV6ymr
Khan's personal life and recent work
Khan is known for his work in movies such as Qala and Logout.
The latter film was released on ZEE5 last month and talks about the dangers of social media.
On his father's recent death anniversary, Khan shared a heart-touching note, revealing his emotions.
In the note, he wrote: "With you, without you. Life goes on, with me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you."