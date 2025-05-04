What's the story

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has deactivated his Instagram account after sharing an emotional, concerning video on alleged Bollywood bullying.

In the now-deleted video, Khan named several celebrities such as Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

He vented his frustration at the Hindi film industry, calling it "so f*****" and "the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of."