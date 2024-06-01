Next Article

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor still together, says her manager

By Isha Sharma 10:42 am Jun 01, 202410:42 am

What's the story Despite the ongoing rumors of a breakup between Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the couple remains united. The speculation about their potential split has been circulating on social media since Friday. However, Arora's manager has dismissed these speculations, confirming that the couple is still together. They told India Today, "No, no, all rumors." The duo, known for their public display of affection, made their relationship official in 2018.

Conflicting claims

Previous report said, 'They have chosen to part ways'

A report by Pinkvilla had previously suggested that Arora and Kapoor had decided to separate. The report quoted, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways." "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them."

Similar speculations

Earlier, Kapoor quashed such claims

Earlier, in 2022, a similar report did rounds on the internet, claiming that their relationship has hit a roadblock. Back then, the clarification came straight from the horse's mouth. The Kuttey actor shared a photo with Arora and wrote, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all." Arora was earlier married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan; they parted ways in 2017 and have a son together.

Work

What's cooking on the work front?

Kapoor is set to play an antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shofff, among others. Additionally, he will star in the comedy film No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. It will be produced by his father, Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Arora continues her work with endorsements and event appearances.