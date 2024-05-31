Next Article

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor split, per reports

By Isha Sharma 04:16 pm May 31, 202404:16 pm

What's the story ﻿One of Bollywood's most popular couples, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, have decided to separate, as per a report by Pinkvilla. The duo has been together for several years, earning admiration for their strong bond. A source told the portal, "They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship." The couple has not issued any statement yet.

Maintaining privacy

'They respect each other hugely'

The same source that confirmed the split also emphasized that there is no animosity between them. "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them." "They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect." The source added that the couple expects space "at this emotional time."

Relationship timeline

Arora and Kapoor's relationship: A look back

Arora and Kapoor's relationship first gained public attention in 2018 at a fashion show event. They officially confirmed their romance on social media during Arora's 45th birthday celebration. Since then, they have been seen together with each other's families and openly discussing their relationship in various public forums. Arora was earlier married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan; they parted ways in 2017 and have a son together. Kapoor, on the other hand, has never been married.

Career updates

The actors on the work front

Despite their personal lives, Kapoor and Arora continue to thrive professionally. Kapoor is set to play an antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shofff, among others. Additionally, he will star in the comedy film No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Arora continues her work with endorsements and reality shows.