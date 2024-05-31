Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 03:34 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Exploring mythology through series offers a captivating pathway for teens to delve into ancient legends and diverse cultures. Netflix, with its wide-ranging content library, provides a selection of mythology-based series that are both educational and entertaining for young viewers. This article highlights five recommendations that skillfully blend mythological tales with contemporary storytelling, catering to the interests and imaginations of teenagers.

Series 1

'The Dragon Prince'

The Dragon Prince is an animated series that dives into a rich world of magic, dragons, and ancient feuds. It follows three young heroes as they embark on a quest to prevent war in their fantastical world. The show is praised for its unique animation style, complex characters and themes of unity and understanding across different cultures—a perfect introduction to mythical storytelling for teens.

Series 2

'Percy Jackson the Olympians'

Percy Jackson & The Olympians, eagerly awaited and not yet released on Netflix, is based on Rick Riordan's beloved book series. It will bring Greek mythology to life, focusing on the adventures of Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers his father is Poseidon. This upcoming series is expected to be a hit, captivating teens with its action-packed stories deeply rooted in ancient myths.

Series 3

'Ragnarok'

Set in modern-day Norway, Ragnarok offers a contemporary take on Norse mythology with environmental twists. The story revolves around Magne, a teenager who realizes he's the embodiment of Thor and must fight against those destroying the planet. This series blends teen drama with mythological elements seamlessly, making it an engaging watch for those interested in Norse legends and climate change themes.

Series 4

'Gods & Heroes'

For fans of Greek mythology, Gods & Heroes is an animated series that explores lesser-known tales from ancient Greece. Viewers follow Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, battling mythical creatures and navigating the intrigues of gods and mortals alike. With stunning animation and epic storytelling, this series captures the imagination while providing insights into Greek myths beyond the well-trodden paths.

Series 5

'Mama K's Team 4'

Mama K's Team Four brings African mythology into focus with an animated story about four teenage girls in Lusaka, recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world. Awaiting its release on Netflix, this show promises to diversify mythological narratives, exploring myths and heroes from African culture. It offers fresh perspectives beyond the common European-centric mythologies, enriching the diversity of storytelling.