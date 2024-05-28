Next Article

Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot

GoFundMe campaign launched for slain 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am May 28, 202410:58 am

What's the story Johnny Wactor, a 37-year-old former actor on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Saturday. The incident occurred when Wactor confronted three men he believed were towing his vehicle. In the wake of Wactor's tragic death, his godmother, Michaelle Kinard, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist the actor's family. The crowdfunding effort is endorsed by Scarlett Wactor, Wactor's mother.

Crowdfunding support

Fundraiser to collect $100K

"I want to raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2,000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced," reads the GoFundMe page. The fundraiser aims to collect $100K. As of now, over $35,000 has been raised, a Deadline report mentioned.

Emotional appeal

Kinard expressed grief, called for justice

Kinard expressed her profound grief on the GoFundMe page, stating that her "heart is utterly broken." She also called for justice for Wactor, saying, "Somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!" "With God's will the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy," she added. Kinard also noted that any "excess donations" from the fundraiser would be given to charities chosen by the family in memory of Wactor.

Incident

'He put his coworker behind him': Wactor's brother shared insights

Wactor tragically received a fatal shot after completing a bartending shift in Downtown Los Angeles. Accompanied by a female co-worker, he reportedly noticed three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car. His brother, Grant Wactor shared insights into the incident, stating, "So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?' And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that's when they shot him."

Industry tribute

'General Hospital' team mourned Wactor's loss

The actor's untimely death has left his colleagues and loved ones heartbroken. The team at General Hospital expressed their sorrow, describing Wactor as "truly one of a kind." They also praised his work ethic, stating that he was "a pleasure to work with each and every day." Besides General Hospital, Wactor had roles in various films and TV series including NCIS, Station 19, Westworld, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.