Bollywood film 'Bhaiyya Ji' earns ₹5.85cr

'Bhaiyya Ji' shows steady performance at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:46 am May 28, 202410:46 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji has demonstrated a solid start at the box office. In its first three days, the movie garnered an estimated ₹4.95cr India net. The fourth day (Monday) saw an addition of approximately ₹0.9cr to its total collection, bringing the overall earnings to ₹5.85cr. The film's daily box office collection witnessed a steady increase over the weekend before experiencing a drop on Monday.

Occupancy details

'Bhaiyya Ji' saw varied occupancy rates across India

The Hindi occupancy for Bhaiyya Ji was reported at an overall 8.79% on Monday, May 27. The rates fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows at 6.07%, afternoon shows peaking at 9.85%, evening shows at 8.64%, and night shows reaching a high of 10.61%. Region-wise Hindi (2D) occupancy varied significantly, with Jaipur leading at a remarkable rate of 20.5% and Surat recording the lowest rate of around 5.5%.

Production details

'Bhaiyya Ji' is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki

Bhaiyya Ji is a Bollywood film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The movie was produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios. The key roles in the film are played by renowned actors Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and Jatin Goswami. This collaboration of experienced filmmakers and talented actors has contributed to the initial success of the film at the box office.