India

Mughal descendant, historians refute BJP MP's Taj Mahal land claim

Mughal descendant, historians refute BJP MP's Taj Mahal land claim

Written by Abhishek Hari May 14, 2022, 01:44 pm 3 min read

Contrary to Kumari’s claim, the Mughals gave four havelis to Raja Jai Singh in lieu of Raja Man Singh's haveli, say historians.

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who proclaims self as descendant of the Mughals, refuted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Diya Kumari's claim on Taj Mahal's land. Erstwhile Jaipur royal Kumari had said that she has documents to prove her family owned the land the Taj Mahal is built on Tucy urged Kumari to show the ownership papers.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is not the first time that the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, has come under the attack.

It was alleged in the past that the tomb monument was in fact a Shiva temple, a claim made in the P.N. Oaks' controversial book 'Taj Mahal, the True Story' .

Historians have consistently denied the temple claims over the years.

Mughal descendant What did Tucy say?

Tucy challenged Diya Kumari's claim in a video posted on his social media account, saying that if she had "even a drop of Rajput blood in her, she should show the documents". He also reportedly claimed that emperor Shah Jahan was Rajput's maternal uncle as the emperor's second wife, Laal Bai, and Akbar's better-half Jodha Bai were both Rajputs.

Twitter Post Video of Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy

Emperor Shah Jahan’s grandson Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy replies the BJP MP Diya Kumari on the claim that Taj Mahal built on the land belongs to Jaipur Royal Family 👇🏻https://t.co/iERvQ9dJHp pic.twitter.com/QlbsMBhXlS — HrH Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (@Princeofmoghals) May 12, 2022

Ritual Tucy explains Rajput's tradition of giving land

Furthermore, Tucy explained the practice of the Rajputs of gifting land to the Mughals. He called Kumari's accusations of land grabbing "baseless," making a reference to the tradition of offering their son-in-laws various places as gifts. "14 out of my 27 grandmothers were Rajputs," he said, referring to the Rajputs' alliances with the Mughals during Akbar's reign. He termed the controversy a "publicity stunt."

Information 'Kumari shouldn't try to break bonds between Mughals, Rajputs'

He also urged the public to disregard such individuals and their cheap publicity stunts. "She (Kumari) should not make such statements and try to break the bond of alliance and love shared by the Mughals and the Rajputs," he said.

Experts Historians deny Kumari's allegation of receiving no compensation for land

Historian Rana Safvi posted copies of royal orders to Raja Jai Singh on Twitter, which are kept in Jaipur's City Palace Museum, claiming that Jai Singh received four havelis in exchange for the Taj Mahal's land. "While Raja Jai Singh was willing to donate the land for free, four havelis were given in lieu of Raja Man Singh's haveli by Shah Jahan," she stated.

Fact Mughal and Rajputs had close relations: Historian

Another historian, Ira Mukhoty, agreed with Safvi, highlighting that the Mughals and the Jaipur royals were in a close relationship since Akbar's marriage to Jodha Bai of Amber. Ira added, "All of these claims arise from a single source, a book by PN Oak, a fantasist, who claimed that many great Asian monuments, including the Kaaba in Mecca, were all results of Hindu architecture."

Twitter Post Tweet of Historian Rana Safvi and video of Kumari's claim

While Raja Jai Singh was willing to donate the land for free, four havelis were given lieu of Raja Man Singh's haveli by Shah Jahan.

This farman is locked up in the Kapad Dwara collection in the City Palace museum.

Fascimile from Begley and Desai: Taj Mahal The Illumined Tomb. https://t.co/UXDAzKrXEx pic.twitter.com/EeSZ5W2oN1 — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) May 11, 2022