Rajasthan students climb atop water tanks in protest: Here's why

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 09, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Three female students in a Jaipur college climbed up a water tank to demand an ATM, a bank, and a gym.

Two incidents this week led to students in separate Rajasthan colleges climbing atop water tanks to express their demands to the authorities. While three female students of a Jaipur college climbed up to demand an ATM, a bank, and a gym on the campus, a group of boys at the University of Rajasthan demanded an extension of student election dates. Here are more details.

Jaipur High-voltage drama for ATM, gym

In a high-drama event, three female students at the state-run Maharani College in Jaipur climbed atop a water tank on Monday. The women demanded an ATM machine, an open-air gym, and a bank branch inside the campus. The demands reportedly also included free education for girls and 100% admission before student union elections. The students reportedly came down after college authorities accepted their demands.

Students Parents called after students refused to come down

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Jaipur, Yogesh Goyal, confirmed the female students climbed the water tank to raise their demands and protest. However, when the women refused to come down, officials approached their parents and tried to convince the students. The college administration assured them they will look into the demands. Student union elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be conducted on August 26.

University 'Sholay' at University of Rajasthan

In a separate development, three Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leaders protested atop a water tanker for 40 hours earlier this week. The University of Rajasthan students were demanding an extension of student election dates and the completion of admissions for post-graduate courses, The Times of India reported. The students finally climbed down from the water tank, ending their Sholay-like protest on Monday.

Watch: ABVP students atop water tanker

Representatives from @ABVPRaj climb water tank near Aravalli Hostel in #Jaipur as protest demanding extension of dates for upcoming student union elections in #Rajasthan, Elections are to be held in Aug 26 and results on Aug 27@HushyarMeenaIN @TOIJaipurNews @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/M1JONRArJT — Suparna Roy (@suparnaTOI) August 6, 2022

The ABVP is currently holding state-wide protests to demand an extension of student election dates. Earlier on Sunday, ABVP National Secretary Hushyar Singh Meena said, "The students on the tank are fighting for the rights of all the students to vote." Meena further stressed that protests will continue until authorities provide a written assurance that" admissions will be completed before the student body elections."