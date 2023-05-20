Entertainment

'Tarla' to 'Duranga': ZEE5 unveils 111 titles in new slate

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

ZEE5 unveils exciting slate of content, marking its fifth-year anniversary

ZEE5, one of India's most popular streaming platforms, has unveiled an exciting slate for its upcoming content lineup. On Friday, marking its fifth-year anniversary, ZEE5 announced 111 titles—a slate encompassing movies and original shows across various genres. Among the highly-anticipated releases are Huma Qureshi starrer biopic Tarla, the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee's thrilling series Silence, and the second installment of Sunil Grover's Sunflower.

Why does this story matter?

Widely considered India's largest home-grown streaming platform, ZEE5 has now partnered with some of the industry's prominent production houses, including Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Applause Entertainment, and The Viral Fever (TVF).

There's a significant increase in this year's planned content launches from the 90 titles released last year, as highlighted by Manish Kalra, the chief business officer of ZEE5 India, in a report.

ZEE5 content slate: Look at much-anticipated sequels in store

The captivating content line-up features series like Grover's comedy-mystery Sunflower Season 2; Taj: Reign of Revenge that brings together Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dharmendra; and TVF's Humorously Yours Season 3, which stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal. The second season of the Gulshan Devaiah starrer thriller series Duranga, Guneet Monga's Gyarah Gyarah (11:11), and Mithya Season 2, led by Qureshi, were also announced.

Upcoming direct-to-digital movies on ZEE5

In the direct-to-digital release segment, gear up to watch Bajpayee in the intriguing court drama Bandaa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi, among others. Also, Pankaj Tripathi brings his charisma to the screen in Kadak Singh, while Qureshi embodies the renowned food writer and chef Tarla Dalal in the biopic Tarla. Besides, among the regional titles are Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai - Part 1.

Meanwhile, ZEE5 clocked over 100B streaming minutes in FY23: Report

"There was upwards of 20% growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) in FY23," Money Control quoted Kalra as saying. He further stated the platform had clocked over 100B streaming minutes in FY23. Another contributing factor to the hype surrounding ZEE5 is the merger between Zee and Sony Pictures Networks India. However, ZEE5 and SonyLIV are expected to operate separately for another year.