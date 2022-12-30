Entertainment

'Uunchai' OTT release: Amitabh-Anupam-Boman's ensemble family drama's digital premiere confirmed

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 30, 2022, 01:50 pm 2 min read

Sooraj Barjatya's multistarrer 'Uunchai' will land on ZEE5 on January 6

After completing its theatrical outing, Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher-Boman Irani's family drama Uunchai is slated to premiere digitally. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and backed by his Rajshri Productions, the film was billed as a "tale of friendship" and premiered on November 11. It marked the directorial comeback of Barjatya and was also Big B's first project with him. Here's when and where to watch Uunchai.

Why does this story matter?

Uunchai was Rajshri Productions' 60th cinematic project since its inception in 1947.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Uunchai also featured veteran actors such as Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

Uunchai opened to mostly positive reviews upon release and was lauded for bringing senior citizens back to the theaters, so it remains to be seen if it can recreate its magic on OTT.

Film will be available digitally from January 6

The film will premiere digitally on ZEE5 on January 6. "Uunchai is a labor of seven years of passion, hard work, and love, and after a successful run at the box office, it will now stream on ZEE5 from January 6, so I appeal to our fans to start the new year with this film which is a heartfelt ode to friendship," said Barjatya.

'Uunchai' is a story about three buddies' intense friendship

Uunchai chronicled the story of "three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp" and the way "the trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey." It went on floors in Nepal in October 2021 and wrapped filming in April 2022. It was shot across locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Here's what we thought of Uunchai.

Earlier, the plan was to delay the online release

Earlier this month, Rajshri Productions' had released a statement, expressing gratitude toward the viewers. They also mentioned, "It is the desire of our hearts to see Uunchai have a strong and long run at the theaters and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon." Notably, it was released in selected theaters and the number of screens was increased gradually.