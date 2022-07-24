Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 14' to premiere on August 7

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 24, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 14 will premiere on Sony TV on August 7.

Ready to put your gray cells to test again? Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the small screen with the 14th season of India's favorite quiz show Kaun Barega Crorepati, which will premiere on August 7 on Sony TV. The channel has released a promo revealing the guests who will grace the first episode, including actor Aamir Khan and boxer MC Mary Kom.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of the international game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, was launched in 2000.

It is in its 14th season now, and all the seasons, except the third one, have been hosted by Bachchan.

Since the show will be commemorating 75 years of India's independence, the enticing winning prize has been increased to Rs. 7.5cr this season!

Promo Here is the complete lineup of the guests

The 40-second-long promo begins with Big B being welcomed amid thunderous applause and rhythmic, reverberating dhol beats! He then introduces Khan, Kom, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh, Sena Medal recipient Colonel Mitali Madhumita, and ace footballer Sunil Chhetri. However, the only thing we missed in the otherwise intriguing clip is the signature KBC tune that has become synonymous with the show over the years.

Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/yUuZSUup0k — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 23, 2022

Details Bachchan also emphasized contributions by guests to nation

Bachchan also strongly underscored the phenomenal contributions made by the five luminaries in different fields, namely defense, arts, and sports, and announced their civilian honors while welcoming them. Prior to this, the makers had released another introductory promo that focused on vetting information properly and not passing on any adulterated, fake piece of news. KBC 14 will premiere at 9:00 pm on August 7.

Film releases When will we see Big B on big screen next?

Bachchan has been having an eventful year with back-to-back work commitments. He has already had two theatrical releases so far, in the form of Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. He has a pivotal part in Brahmastra, which will hit theaters on September 9 this year. On October 7, Bachchan will also be seen in GoodBye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.