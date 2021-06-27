Domestic violence: Mumbai Police registers case against actor Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra, kin named in domestic violence case by Nisha Rawal

In the latest development to the alleged domestic abuse case against actor Karan Mehra, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against him. The case—filed on the basis of his estranged wife and actress Nisha Rawal's complaint at the Goregaon police station—also names some of Mehra's family members. Moreover, she accused Mehra of withdrawing more than Rs. 1 crore from her account. Here's more.

Charges of assault and willful harassment have been brought in

As per reports, the case was filed on Friday night and it names Mehra's family members, Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra, and Kunal Mehra. They have been charged with assault and willful harassment. DCP Vishal Thakur of Zone 11 confirmed the news to the Times of India and said the investigation was ongoing. ANI reported arrests have been made in the matter.

Rawal had filed domestic violence complaint on June 1 originally

Tracing back, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested earlier this month after Rawal filed a complaint of domestic violence. Rawal had alleged Mehra had pushed her against a wall while he denied the claims, alleging she had done that to herself. A case was also registered against him but he was granted bail upon being produced in front of a magistrate.

Mehra maintained allegations were brought in to secure high alimony

The 38-year-old actor was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Some of them were Sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). Mehra maintained these allegations were made to secure high alimony from him after their separation.

The actress recently celebrated their son Kavish's birthday

Alleging "constant abuse over the years," the 36-year-old actress told media that Mehra had also cheated on her. Mehra, in turn, claimed Rawal was suffering from bipolar disorder and said, "The truth will come out." Notably, after tying the knot in 2012, the celebrity pair welcomed their son Kavish in 2017. Recently, Rawal even organized Kavish's birthday party and shared pictures from the bash.