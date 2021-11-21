Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to Kamla Pasand: Here's why

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to Kamla Pasand 'pan masala' brand

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sent a legal notice to Kamla Pasand pan masala brand for airing a commercial featuring him despite the termination of their contract. The Sholay actor had announced his withdrawal from Kamla Pasand's campaign on his birthday the last month after receiving a letter from a national anti-tobacco organization requesting him not to endorse the brand. Here's what happened.

Source confirms Kamla Pasand is in trouble

Confirming the news, a source close to Bachchan stated, "Came to know from the office of Mr. Bachchan, that legal notice has been sent to Kamla Pasand, to stop broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr. Bachchan immediately." They added, "It was noticed that despite termination of the endorsement agreement, Kamla Pasand has ignored the same and is seen to continue airing the TV commercials."

'Badla' actor was unaware of surrogate advertising?

Moreover, on his 79th birthday in October, the Don actor had announced his withdrawal from the controversial campaign stating that he was unaware that the product he was endorsing came under surrogate advertising, which means promoting banned products in the guise of substitute goods. The Badla actor even got trolled on social media for doing the Kamla Pasand pan masala ad.

Bachchan has returned the money received for promotion

The actor's office had also issued an official statement in October revealing he had returned the money received for the endorsement from the brand. A few days before the release of the official statement, a person on social media questioned the actor's move to which he replied, defending himself, saying that it is part of the entertainment business and creates employment for many.

Bachchan's projects in the pipeline

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra alongside Bollywood's favorite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will also star in Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn, the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone, and Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.