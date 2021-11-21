'Koi Toh Aayega' takes Salman Khan's swag to the moon

'Antim: The Final Truth' releases on November 26

After releasing songs like Chingari and the sizzling Hone Laga from the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth, makers have dropped its fifth song Koi Toh Aayega. The mind-blowing track, composed by Ravi Basrur, urges fans to rush to theaters when the film releases on November 26. You can watch the song on Zee Music Company's official YouTube Channel. Here's our review.

Song

Basrur's composition will give you goosebumps

From lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Basrur to the BGM and vocals, this composition will give you goosebumps. The electrifying music with the sounds of drums in the latest song teases a fantastic theatrical experience for Khan's fans. It took two batches of singers to make this bold and highly energetic music video. Vetri and G Bharath contributed to live drums for the song.

Video

Gun sequences in the video song are mind-blowing

Coming to the aspects of video, we know it is only Bollywood A-lister Khan who can create such hype with his unique personality and desi swag. The new song from Antim has redefined Khan's swag in a way that his fans are just overwhelmed. The video song's gun sequences are just captivating. Kishore Hyderabad and Basrur have managed to mix it very well.

Observation

Video reminds us of Yash in 'KGF'

While it is just Khan stealing the spotlight, we also see Sharma in the video. Moreover, this powerful song is somewhat similar to the songs in KGF. At one point, Khan's long hair and his look resembled that of south Indian actor Yash, thus reminding us of the hit Kannada movie. However, above all, the video and the song go well together.

Conclusion

This song is enough to lure fans to theaters

It's Khan's followers who often storm the theaters to watch his films irrespective of the kind of content they offer. But this time, this energetic track with rocking BGM would be the reason for fans storming the theaters. To sum it up, Koi Toh Aayega in Geeta Kapoor's style is "Stupendo Fantabulously Fantastic." Verdict: Song gets 3, video bags 3.5 out of 5 stars.