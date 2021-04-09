Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan may have been missing from the silver screen for many years now but it is impossible to forget her body of work. Whether it was as the star-struck teenager in Guddi or a devoted wife in Abhimaan, she always managed to steal the hearts of viewers. As she turns 73 today, let's take a look at interesting facts about her.

#1 She was merely 15 when she made her debut

The legendary actress stepped into the world of cinema at a fairly young age. She was merely 15 when she debuted with the Bengali film Mahanagar, helmed by iconic director Satyajit Ray. The movie had released in 1963 and featured Madhabi Mukherjee in the lead. Understanding that movies are her true calling, Bachchan then studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

#2 She had penned the story of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah'

Years after she married superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, she played a crucial role in reviving his Bollywood career by writing the story of the 1988 film Shahenshah. The movie was important as it marked his return to the silver screen after a three-year-long hiatus, during which he had entered politics. It became a huge commercial success and cemented the Shahenshah's place in the industry.

#3 She filmed 'Sholay' while being pregnant

While Sholay is one Bollywood movie that needs no introduction, not everyone knows this fun fact about the multi-starrer — Bachchan was pregnant with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda during the shooting. She was seen as a young widow Radha, who falls for Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), in the movie. The iconic Bachchan couple also has another son — actor Abhishek Bachchan.

#4 Amar Singh advised her to join Samajwadi Party

Bachchan is one of the most notable names to be associated with the Samajwadi Party. But do you know it was family friend and late politician Amar Singh who advised her to join the party? She was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2004. Currently, she is serving her fourth term as a member of the Upper House.

#5 She is a Padma Shri Awardee; won nine Filmfare Awards