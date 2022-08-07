Entertainment

'Uunchai': Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveils first glimpse of upcoming film

'Uunchai': Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveils first glimpse of upcoming film

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 07, 2022, 02:50 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai' will release in theaters on November 11.

India is celebrating Friendship Day on Sunday (August 7). To commemorate this occasion, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai, which also stars actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya (Maine Pyar Kiya, Vivah) and is heading toward a theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Uunchai, Barjatya will return to direction after seven years.

His last directorial was the 2015 Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The film will also mark the diamond jubilee celebration of Rajshri Productions, which was established by Tarachand Barjatya in 1947.

Uunchai is the maiden onscreen union of this never-seen-before ensemble cast and is also Bachchan's first film with Barjatya.

First glimpse The first glimpse explains the film's title

The Zanjeer actor posted the first look of Uunchai on Sunday and asked his followers to "celebrate friendship" with him and his two co-stars. The image showcases the three senior actors amid a mountainous expedition, as luminous sunshine looks down upon them from the other side. This also puts the film's title into perspective, considering Uunchai literally translates to "height" in English.

Twitter Post Check out Bachchan's post here

T 4369 - Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 pic.twitter.com/rO8xLz9ALE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2022

Information Sarika, Danny Denzongpa are also a part of 'Uunchai'

Uunchai will chronicle a story about three to four tight-knit friends. It had gone on floors in Nepal in October 2021 and wrapped filming in April 2022. Rajshri Productions' 60th film, Uunchai has been shot across locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Along with the aforementioned actors, noted artists such as Sarika and Danny Denzongpa will be seen in the film, too.

Upcoming films Where else will we see the three veteran actors?

Bachchan has had two releases this year: Jhund and Runway 34. He'll next be seen in GoodBye on October 7. Kher, on the other hand, has The Signature and Kaagaz 2 in the pipeline. Notably, The Signature has the rare distinction of being his 525th film! Irani was recently seen in the web series Masoom and has Dunki and Dr. Abdul Kalam in store.