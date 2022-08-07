Entertainment

Chahatt Khanna mocks Urfi Javed's fashion choices; latter retaliates online

After jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali opined Urfi Javed needs to be "reprimanded for distasteful dressing," actor Chahatt Khanna has now slammed her fashion choices. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant was criticized for her latest look—where she is seen dressed in a skimpy yellow dupatta dress. An enraged Khanna shared the photos on her Instagram Story and penned a note on Javed's "cheap show."

Khanna's note read, "Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable?" She also referred to Javed's clothing as a "cheap show" that was being promoted to "our generation". "This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom (sic)," her note read further.

Javed replied and said, "At least I don't buy followers! Also if you [Khanna] would do your homework, I was there for an interview which is none of your business, you are just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you." She added, "See I didn't judge you for two divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me? (sic)."

Further, Javed shared Khanna's photo where she bared her back and wrote, "So you are allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see?" She also called Khanna a "bully" and said she felt bad for her daughter. In a separate note, she wrote, "At least I earn my own money not living off my two ex-husbands' alimony (sic)."

Details Ranveer Singh, Masaba Gupta previously complimented Javed's fashion choices

The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant has often made headlines thanks to her sartorial choices. Recently, Ranveer Singh called Javed a fashion icon and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta too praised her sense of fashion and the "effort" she puts into her clothing. Javed has often faced flak on social media for her dressing and almost always hits back with a response to the trolls.