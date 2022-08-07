Entertainment

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' becomes the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 07, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is now the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

It's raining accolades for R Madhavan's magnum opus Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and how! After triumphing over cinephiles' hearts, the film has now added another feather to its cap and has become the highest-rated Indian movie on the film-ranking site IMDb. Interestingly, the second spot on IMDb's top-rated Indian movies list is also held by another Madhavan film, Anbe Sivam, which co-starred Kamal Haasan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect remains Madhavan's most ambitious film to this day, considering he co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in it.

Rocketry is based on the life of ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, who played a monumental role in creating the Vikas engine that launched India's first PSLV.

It was also screened at Marche du Film (film market) at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Top 5 spots Film has comfortably acquired top spot on IMDb!

With an 8.5/10 rating, Rocketry has clinched the top spot on IMDb, followed by Sundar C's 2003 drama Anbe Sivam. The third position is enjoyed by the 1979 cult classic Golmaal, starring Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, and Deven Verma. The fourth place has been bagged by Suriya's phenomenally successful Jai Bhim (2021), while Mani Ratnam's Nayakan (1987) has been accorded the fifth position.

Accolades The biopic was recently screened in Parliament

Rocketry was screened in the Parliament on Friday (August 5) and made waves as parliamentarians from across the country showered praises upon it. Expressing gratitude, Madhavan said, "I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received." The film was released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and is currently heading toward a Rs. 25cr finish in the North Indian market.

Upcoming films Where else will we see Madhavan?

Madhavan will next be seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner on September 23. The thriller also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar. It has been directed by Kookie Gulati, who has earlier helmed films like Prince and The Big Bull. He also has Kaplesh Garg's Amriki Pandit in the pipeline, which is co-written by Garg and Badhaai Do fame Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

