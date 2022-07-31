Entertainment

Superstar Rajinikanth felicitates 'Rocketry' star Madhavan; actor expresses gratitude

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 31, 2022, 02:31 pm 3 min read

Rajinikanth recently felicitated R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan.

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan is on a roll after the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan—a genius who played an instrumental role in developing the Vikas engine that launched India's first PSLV. Now, the film seems to have won superstar Rajinikanth's heart as he showered praises on Madhavan and felicitated him, too.

Felicitation Madhavan called it a 'moment etched for eternity'

Sharing a video with Rajinikanth and Narayanan, Madhavan wrote on social media, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry and the legend himself in the presence [of Narayanan]—it's a moment etched for eternity." We can see Madhavan touching Rajinikanth's feet as he felicitates him with a shawl. Madhavan's post on Twitter has been liked over 35,000 times (at the time of publishing).

Context Why does this story matter?

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is Madhavan's magnum opus, considering he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in it

The film—which was released on July 1—underscored the false espionage case Narayanan was embroiled in 1994 and how it blemished his towering repute.

Though Rocketry fumbled in its first few days, it went on to show momentous growth over the month due to excellent word of mouth.

Appreciation Rajinikanth praised the film earlier, too

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Sivaji actor has lauded the Madhavan-led biopic. Earlier this month, the 71-year-old actor heaped praise on the film and said, "The film Rocketry is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors." He also thanked and appreciated Madhavan "for making the film."

Performance How has the film performed at the box office?

Though Rocketry mostly opened to mixed reviews, it was successful in standing its ground. Releasing on July 1, it clashed with Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om and surpassed it in no time. Its Hindi version opened with Rs. 65L but is gearing up for a lifetime total of Rs. 25cr, per trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Rocketry's worldwide collection is close to Rs. 50cr.

Twitter Post Watch the full video here

When you get the blessings from a one man industry the Leagend himself in the presence on @NambiNOfficial -it’s a moment etched for eternity-Thank you for you kindest words on #Rocketry the affection @rajinikanth sir.This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you pic.twitter.com/ooCyp1AfWd — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 31, 2022

Upcoming films Where else will we see Madhavan?

Recently, the makers of Dhokha: Round D Corner unveiled its first glimpse through a short teaser. The thriller will star Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar. The Kookie Gulati (Prince, The Big Bull) directorial will release on September 23. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kalpesh Garg's Amriki Pandit, co-written by Garg and Badhaai Do fame Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

