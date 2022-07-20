Entertainment

Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finally locks OTT release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 20, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' hit the theaters on July 1.

R Madhavan's brainchild Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released theatrically on July 1 amidst huge expectations. Despite clashing with Rashtra Kavach Om, Rocketry received good footfalls and positive reviews from fans and critics. And now, in an exciting development, the film is all set to arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It will debut on the streamer on July 26.

Recently, Madhavan told a fan who asked about the film's OTT premiere that it will not debut digitally anytime soon.

Also, the film has been receiving positive reviews and has been pulling its fair share of the crowd.

So, this announcement about the film's digital debut comes as an unexpected, yet exciting, one for the fans of Maddy.

Announcement 'Hop on for a space adventure'

Announcing the news, Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Hop on for a space adventure." Rocketry marked the directorial debut of Madhavan. The film is based on the life of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist. He was mired in a false espionage case and accused of "selling Indian rocketry secrets to Pakistan."

Collection How much did 'Rocketry' make at the box office?

Since the time of its theatrical premiere, Rocketry has been doing well at the box office and it benefitted mostly from word-of-mouth promotions. Reportedly made on a modest budget of Rs. 20cr, the film has done a total business of Rs. 40cr in its overall run in the cinema halls. So, one can say that it's a success at the box office.

Details Other projects of Madhavan to look forward to

Meanwhile, Madhavan will next be seen in Dhokha—Round D Corner, which is slated for release on September 23. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is touted to be a suspense thriller and is bankrolled by T-Series. Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar will also be featured in it. He also has Kalpesh Garg's Amriki Pandit in the pipeline, co-written by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.