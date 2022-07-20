Are Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are rumored to be dating for a while now. The couple has been spotted together publicly many times, one of the recent ones being filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration where the duo made their entry hand-in-hand. Recently, reports suggested that the two are planning to get married soon. Here's what an insider had to say about this.
A source spoke to IndiaToday.in about the rumors surrounding the couple and said, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship." However, they are apparently "in no rush to get married." "They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married," the source informed further.
The source also mentioned that the two "spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays." Rightly so, the couple recently jetted off to London for some quality time together. We deduce this from a post that was shared by Azad on her Instagram handle where the two seemed to be out on a date at a London jazz club.
Azad is also reportedly good friends with Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and she has also bonded with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. "Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik's kids," the aforementioned source told IndiaToday.in. The ex-couple continue to co-parent their children and also reportedly attend each others' family functions too.
Former couple Roshan and Khan were together for 13 years after which they decided to mutually end their marriage in 2013. By 2014, the ex-couple got divorced. They seem to have moved on in their lives and also confess that they are happy for each other. While Roshan has found a companion in Azad, Khan is reportedly in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.