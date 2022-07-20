Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 20, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

An insider cleared the air on Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad marriage rumors.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are rumored to be dating for a while now. The couple has been spotted together publicly many times, one of the recent ones being filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration where the duo made their entry hand-in-hand. Recently, reports suggested that the two are planning to get married soon. Here's what an insider had to say about this.

Clarification Roshan, Azad are in 'no rush to get married'

A source spoke to IndiaToday.in about the rumors surrounding the couple and said, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship." However, they are apparently "in no rush to get married." "They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married," the source informed further.

Date Duo jetted off to London for quality time recently

The source also mentioned that the two "spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays." Rightly so, the couple recently jetted off to London for some quality time together. We deduce this from a post that was shared by Azad on her Instagram handle where the two seemed to be out on a date at a London jazz club.

Instagram Post See the post here

Instagram post A post shared by sabazad on July 20, 2022 at 11:47 am IST

Information Azad bonded with Sussanne Khan, ex-couple's children

Azad is also reportedly good friends with Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and she has also bonded with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. "Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik's kids," the aforementioned source told IndiaToday.in. The ex-couple continue to co-parent their children and also reportedly attend each others' family functions too.

Details Khan is reportedly in a relationship with this actor

Former couple Roshan and Khan were together for 13 years after which they decided to mutually end their marriage in 2013. By 2014, the ex-couple got divorced. They seem to have moved on in their lives and also confess that they are happy for each other. While Roshan has found a companion in Azad, Khan is reportedly in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.